030323 SpaceX launch 3.png

SpaceX launches a Falcon 9 rockets from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base to carry Space Development Agency's Tranche 0 mission to low-Earth orbit as part of the Department of Defense's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture program. A second of such missions is scheduled for launch Thursday, Aug. 31 from Vandenberg.

 Contributed, SpaceX

Update: 7:30 a.m. Sept. 1 - SpaceX and Team Vandenberg announced they are standing down from today's scheduled launch of the Space Development Agency's Tranche 0 mission to low-Earth orbit, initially scheduled to go on Aug. 31.

The next launch opportunity is set for Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7:25 a.m.

One or more sonic booms audible to local residents in Santa Barbara County could result.

