This launch report is current as of 11:10 Thursday. Mission updates are available via Twitter @SpaceX

SpaceX is now targeting Sunday, Jan. 15 for its launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base, marking a fourth delay for liftoff due to unfavorable weather conditions and now for "constellation optimization," the aerospace agency announced Wednesday night.

The instantaneous launch opportunity now is set for 8:18 a.m. Sunday.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

