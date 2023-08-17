UPDATE: Aug. 17: A SpaceX Falcon 9 launch initially scheduled for Thursday morning was moved to Friday, with two opportunities open for 12:30 a.m. and 1:20 a.m.

The Starlink mission will blast off from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, carrying 21 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

A live launch webcast will begin approximately 5 minutes prior to liftoff at spacex.com/launches.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
1
0