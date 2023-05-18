UPDATE: 5/19/2023: The SpaceX launch scheduled for 6:19 a.m. Friday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base has been delayed.  According to a message on the SpaceX twitter account, there is no updated launch lime at this time.  

SpaceX is reportedly targeting Friday for a Falcon 9/ Block 5 launch of an Iridium-9 and OneWeb 19 private rideshare mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base where 21 satellites will be sent to low-Earth orbit.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0