This launch report is current as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Mission updates are available at spacex.com

Thursday's anticipated Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base was reset to 7:29 a.m. Friday after the rocket's engine controller triggered an automatic abort command, stopping the countdown clock at 00:03 before liftoff.

The engine controller typically commands engine ignition sequence to start three seconds before liftoff, according to generic SpaceX countdown sequence data.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

2
0
1
1
2