112121 DART Mission 4.jpg

A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Space Launch Complex-4 in a show that lit up the dark skies in this photo from Nov. 23, 2021.

 Vandenberg Space Force Base, Contributed

This launch report is current as of 4:50 p.m. Tuesday. Mission updates are available at spacex.com.

SpaceX is targeting Thursday, April 13 at 11:48 p.m. for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base to carry several payloads to low-Earth orbit.

Originally scheduled for Tuesday, the agency reported that the additional time allows teams to complete pre-launch checkouts and for weather conditions to improve.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
1
0
0
0