The EROS C-3, a high-resolution Earth-imaging spy satellite, will be carried to low-Earth orbit upon a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket Thursday night from Vandenberg SFB.

SpaceX is set to launch a high-resolution Earth-imaging spy satellite from Vandenberg Space Force Base's Space Launch Complex 4-E tonight at 11:17 p.m., the Hawthorne-based space agency confirmed hours ago.

The Israeli ImageSat International EROS C-3 mission will be carried out by SpaceX via a Falcon 9 rocket — which currently is vertical on the pad, SpaceX noted.

The mission, however, could see delays due to the weather forecast, which officials say results in 30% favorable conditions for liftoff.

