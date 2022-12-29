SpaceX is set to launch a high-resolution Earth-imaging spy satellite from Vandenberg Space Force Base's Space Launch Complex 4-E tonight at 11:17 p.m., the Hawthorne-based space agency confirmed hours ago.
The Israeli ImageSat International EROS C-3 mission will be carried out by SpaceX via a Falcon 9 rocket — which currently is vertical on the pad, SpaceX noted.
The mission, however, could see delays due to the weather forecast, which officials say results in 30% favorable conditions for liftoff.
In the event of a delay, a backup launch opportunity is open for Friday, Dec. 30 with a 56-minute window opening at 11:37 p.m.
The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket, as designed, is expected to separate minutes into the mission, with the first-stage booster returning back to Earth and landing at Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
The EROS C-3 satellite will enter a low-Earth orbit and travel sun-synchronous, over polar regions, collecting high-resolution imagery used for military intelligence gathering, among other purposes.
Built by Israeli remote sensing company Israel Aerospace Industries, the satellite is similar to the OPTSAT-3000, an Earth observation and reconnaissance instrument built for the Italian Defense Ministry and launched in Aug. 2017.
