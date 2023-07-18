SpaceX is targeting Tuesday, July 18 at 9:40 p.m. for a Falcon 9 launch from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base to send 15 Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit.

A backup launch opportunity is set aside for 10:30 p.m. the same evening and an additional window on Wednesday, July 19 at 9:14 p.m. and 10:05 p.m., the space agency reported.

The upcoming mission marks the 10th flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission. The booster previously launched NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, Transporter-8, and four Starlink missions.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0