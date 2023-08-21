UPDATE: Aug. 21, 4:45 p.m. - SpaceX has reset a Starlink mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base for a third time, and now is targeting Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 12:45 a.m. for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4E to carry 21 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

If needed, additional opportunities are available at 1:36 a.m. and 2:26 a.m. Four subsequent backup opportunities are also available on Tuesday, Aug. 22 starting at 10:45 p.m. until 2:05 a.m. on August 23.

UPDATE: Aug. 17, 4:45 p.m. - On Thursday afternoon, SpaceX announced the postponement of a Starlink mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base due to storm activity in the Pacific. The launch of a Falcon 9 rocket and 21 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E has been delayed until Monday, Aug. 21, at the earliest. 

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0