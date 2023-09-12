SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday night at 11:57 p.m., delivering 21 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.
The satellites will join the Starlink megaconstellation, composed of 3,000 others that provide broadband internet services to more than 1 million customers in over 60 countries, according to the agency.
Following stage separation, the first-stage reusable booster touched down on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed downrange in the Pacific Ocean.