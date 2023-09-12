SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday night at 11:57 p.m., delivering 21 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

The satellites will join the Starlink megaconstellation, composed of 3,000 others that provide broadband internet services to more than 1 million customers in over 60 countries, according to the agency.

Following stage separation, the first-stage reusable booster touched down on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed downrange in the Pacific Ocean.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

