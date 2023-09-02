Update: 10:00 a.m. Sept. 2 - According to a message on the company's X page, formerly known as Twitter, SpaceX successfully launched the Space Development Agency's Tranche 0 mission to low-Earth orbit Saturday morning.
Update: 7:30 a.m. Sept. 1 - SpaceX and Team Vandenberg announced they are standing down from today's scheduled launch of the Space Development Agency's Tranche 0 mission to low-Earth orbit, initially scheduled to go on Aug. 31.
The next launch opportunity is set for Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7:25 a.m.
One or more sonic booms audible to local residents in Santa Barbara County could result.
Update: 8:45 a.m. Aug. 31 - According to a message posted to SpaceX's website, the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base has been moved to Friday morning at 7:26 a.m. If needed, a backup opportunity is available on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7:25 a.m.
One or more sonic booms audible to local residents in Santa Barbara County could result following a scheduled SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday morning at 7:56 a.m.
While a sonic boom advisory has not been issued by officials ahead of the scheduled launch, an advisory is consistent with previous launches when vehicle boosters touch down at Landing Zone 4 on base.
SpaceX is set to launch a second Space Development Agency Tranche 0 mission to low-Earth orbit on Aug. 31, with an available backup opportunity open on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7:26 a.m., if necessary.
The mission payload consists of a batch of military satellites destined to join others belonging to the U.S. Space Force's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture program.
The U.S Department of Defense tactical program consists of a low-Earth orbiting network of satellites designed to communicate missile warnings, position, navigation, and timing data.
Following stage separation, and approximately eight minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9's first-stage booster will touch down on Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg, resulting in one or more sonic booms.
It was previously reported that the volume of booms heard by residents will depend on weather and other conditions.
According to SpaceX, the first-stage booster supporting the mission previously launched Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, Transporter-7, Iridium OneWeb, and eight Starlink missions.
The first Space Development Agency Tranche 0 mission, consisting of 10 military satellites, launched from Vandenberg on April 2 and marked the government agency's first of such missions dedicated to constructing the "Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture" constellation.
A live launch webcast will begin approximately 15 minutes prior to liftoff at spacex.com/launches.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.