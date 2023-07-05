SpaceX is targeting Friday afternoon for a Falcon 9 launch from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base to send a batch of Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit, according to early reports.
The launch window is cleared for 12:02 to 2:47 p.m. on July 7, with consecutive backup windows set aside for July 9-12 within the same originating timeframe.
Following stage separation, the first stage is anticipated to land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean, for later retrieval.