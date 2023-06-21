SpaceX is targeting Thursday at 12:19 a.m. for a Falcon 9 launch from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base to send 47 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit, the space agency announced Wednesday.
The satellites will join others in the Starlink megaconstellation that provide broadband internet services to more than 1 million customers in approximately 53 countries.
Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean, for later retrieval.
In the next few days, satellite operators will make initial contact with the deployed satellites ensuring nominal functionality ...
Windows rattled on the Central Coast Tuesday night when a 230-foot SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base streaming through inky skies at 11:02 p.m. ...
Locals were treated to a cosmic display Wednesday afternoon with the launch of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base that blasted off into cloudless skies — and right on schedule at 1:09 p.m.