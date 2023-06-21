121821 SpaceX Starlink 3

SpaceX is targeting Thursday morning for a Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg. In this file photo, the Starlink 4-4 mission successfully launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base in December 2021. 

 Contributed, Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is targeting Thursday at 12:19 a.m. for a Falcon 9 launch from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base to send 47 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit, the space agency announced Wednesday.

The satellites will join others in the Starlink megaconstellation that provide broadband internet services to more than 1 million customers in approximately 53 countries.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean, for later retrieval.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

