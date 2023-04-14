112121 DART Mission 4.jpg

A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Space Launch Complex-4 in a show that lit up the dark skies in this photo from Nov. 23, 2021.

UPDATE (4/15/23): 

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday night, carrying several payloads to low-Earth orbit.

