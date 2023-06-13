SpaceX's Falcon 9 Transporter-8 mission lifted off Monday at 2:35 p.m. from Space Launch Complex-4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, successfully deploying three Department of Defense Research and Development satellites to low-Earth orbit 90 minutes after orbital insertion, Space Systems Command (SSC) confirmed in an official statement Monday.
In the next few days, satellite operators will make initial contact with the deployed satellites ensuring nominal functionality, officials said.
“Proving these new technologies in the space environment is a vital step for future deployment in operational Space Force systems," said Lt. Col. Jonathan Shea, SSC’s director of the DoD Space Test Program. "This 306th mission continues the Space Test Program’s 56-year history of providing access to space and testing these experiments ...”