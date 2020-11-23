SpOC commander visits USSF students at Vandenberg AFB

Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, Space Operations Command commander, meets with U.S. Space Force students from the 533rd Training Squadron, Nov. 17 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Whiting briefed the students on current developments in the Space Force organization, before breaking into a Q&A session covering a range of topics including USSF plans for building a culture, career opportunities, recruitment, and the future of space as a warfighting domain.