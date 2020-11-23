You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SpOC commander visits USSF students at Vandenberg AFB

SpOC commander visits USSF students at Vandenberg AFB

  • Updated

Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, Space Operations Command commander, meets with U.S. Space Force students from the 533rd Training Squadron, Nov. 17 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Whiting briefed the students on current developments in the Space Force organization, before breaking into a Q&A session covering a range of topics including USSF plans for building a culture, career opportunities, recruitment, and the future of space as a warfighting domain. 

Vandenberg
Buy Now

Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, Space Operations Command commander, meets with U.S. Space Force students from the 533rd Training Squadron, Nov. 17 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Whiting briefed the students on current developments in the Space Force organization, before breaking into a Q&A session covering a range of topics including USSF plans for building a culture, career opportunities, recruitment, and the future of space as a warfighting domain. 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News