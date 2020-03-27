Spouse of airman at Vandenberg Air Force Base tests positive for COVID-19
The spouse of an airman assigned to Vandenberg Air Force Base has tested positive for COVID-19, the 30th Space Wing public affairs office announced Friday.

The infected person lives in Santa Maria and is undergoing evaluation and treatment following the positive coronavirus test, according to the 30th Space Wing.

"We have our first positive case of COVID-19 at Vandenberg, and my leadership team is monitoring the situation while working closely with Santa Barbara County Public Health [Department] to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the local area," said Col. Anthony Mastalir, 30th Space Wing commander. "The health and safety of our airmen and their families is our top priority."

In response to the positive case, the 30th Space Wing reported it will follow the lead of state and Santa Barbara County health officials and work together to mitigate the spread of the virus. 

The news came just a day after the announcement of the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the city of Lompoc.

