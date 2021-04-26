Spy satellite launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base

A highly classified National Reconnaissance Office spy satellite was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Monday with the help of one of the last Delta IV rockets.

Liftoff occurred at 1:47 p.m. from Space Launch Complex-6, carrying the satellite into space and with a mission so secret that base officials received no information about the satellite from either of the agencies involved in the launch, which also included the Air Force, according to Patrick Harrower, a 30th Space Wing Public Affairs spokesman.

The Delta IV rocket is one of the last four that will be used, with at least three more slated for launch, including one from Vandenberg and two from Cape Canaveral, according to Harrower.

Hours before the launch, a cloud layer obscured the ridge of the Santa Ynez Mountains until it cleared shortly before countdown began.

As the launch occurred, a plume of smoke emerged from just south of the mountain ridge near Point Arguello, where SLC-6 is located.

A bright orange flame appeared below the rocket, creating a thick trail of smoke, that lifted off in a southerly direction. More plumes of smoke were created and lingered midair as the boosters jettisoned, which produced a low growl that echoed over the Central Coast.