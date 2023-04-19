This operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is part of routine and periodic activities intended to demonstrate that the United States’ nuclear deterrent is safe, secure, reliable and effective to deter twenty-first century threats and reassure its allies.
Contributed, U.S. Air Force, Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas
A routine test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was conducted Wednesday at 5:11 a.m. from north Vandenberg Space Force Base, sending a payload reentry vehicle aboard the Airborne Launch Control System traveling roughly 4,200 miles to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.
The test launch, according to Global Strike Command, successfully demonstrates the effectiveness and accuracy of the U.S. nuclear force weapon system and also provides confidence in its lethality and effectiveness.
"This test launch reinforces what our allies and partners already know — we're always ready to defend the United States with combat-ready nuclear forces anytime, anywhere, on order, to conduct global strike," said Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, commander, Air Force Global Strike Command, in a post-launch statement.
"Strategic deterrence is the most critical mission in our Air Force and the cornerstone of America's defense. The foundation of our command and our ability to execute our mission is because of Striker Airmen, and I have full and unwavering confidence in their abilities."
While the test is not a result of current world events — similar tests have occurred over 300 times before — agency officials explained that valuable data is collected and used by the wider ICBM community including the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy, and U.S. Strategic Command, for continuing force development and evaluation which ensures "a continued safe, secure and effective nuclear deterrent."
In accordance with standard procedures, the United States confirmed its transmission of prelaunch notifications, pursuant to the Hague Code of Conduct, and notified the Russian government in advance, pursuant to New START treaty obligations.
Officials said the test launch is a culmination of months of preparation that involve multiple government partners, including joint launch teams, Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen and Navy aircrew who are said to be some of the most skillfully trained.
Airmen from the 625th Strategic Operations Squadron out of Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, were aboard the U.S. Navy E-6 aircraft to guard and validate the demonstration. And Airmen from the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, were the acting task force supporting the test launch.
"We have a unique ability to strike a target anywhere, at any time, should the commander-in-chief deem it vital to our national security and the security of our allies," said Col. Chris Cruise, 377th Test Evaluation Group commander. "An Airborne Launch Control System test validates that capability, ensures we have redundancy in our weapons systems, and showcases the interoperability with our Navy counterparts."
According to Global Strike Command, missile bases within the agency have crew members standing alert 24 hours a day, year-round, overseeing the nation’s ICBM alert forces.
Ten military satellites were successfully deployed to low-Earth orbit as part of the Space Development Agency's Tranche 0 mission launched by SpaceX, which marks SDA's first dedicated mission to construct its "Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture" ...