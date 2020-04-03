Taking care of our airmen and families amid COVID-19

“Many of the recommendations for preventing the spread of viruses were already being implemented in our daily routine,” said Christina Sutton, Vandenberg AFB’s Child Development Center director. “We appreciate the medical staff providing staff training, bringing us additional thermometers and cleaning supplies so that our staff can scan and protect children more efficiently.”

According to Dr. Mark Meuer, pediatrician and medical director of the Child Development Center and Youth Center, if a child has a 100.4 degree temperature, they are asked to call the 30th MDG appointment line at 805-606-CARE (2273) for further evaluation.

Anyone with a temperature above 100.4 is sent home, Sutton said. Despite the increase of restriction measures on base, the children seem to be in good spirits.

“Children are very in-tune with their environment, but we are staying calm and providing them with their regular routine,” Sutton said. “We have amazing staff who are invested in their profession and do whatever it takes to make sure children are protected and well taken care of. Health and safety is always their first concern.”

Vandenberg AFB’s Youth Center, which is available to the base’s school-aged children, has also employed screening measures.