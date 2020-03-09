Team V, CSpOC celebrate International Women’s Day

Team V, CSpOC celebrate International Women’s Day

  Updated
CSpOC Women's Day
30th Space Wing

Happy International Women’s Day!

Here at Vandenberg Air Force Base, we have members from all over the world who are constantly striving to enable space superiority!

Speaking of International women, the Combined Space Operations Center draws its strength from personnel diversity and partnerships with our allies, commercial and civil space. Today is a great opportunity to recognize the incredible contributions of the women who lead our critical missions within the CSpOC as part of a diverse team of Space Force professionals.

