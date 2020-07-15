Team V members burn race pain messages at Vandenberg Unity Service

Team V members burn race pain messages at Vandenberg Unity Service

  • Updated
Race-pain messages

Participants in a Vandenberg Unity Service place messages about race-related pain they’ve experienced or witnessed in their past, into a burn pit on July 2 at the base parade grounds.

 Contributed photo by 30th Space Wing

Vandenberg Air Force Base and the 30th Space Wing Chapel hosted a Vandenberg Unity Service at the parade grounds on July 2.

This service was an effort to follow up the recent “Tough Discussions” about race with a spiritual message of unity and healing.

As part of the Unity Service, Team V members were asked to write down the race-related pain they’ve experienced or witnessed in their past, and then write about the changes they hoped to see for the future.

These writings were then placed in a burn pit as an act of faith and prayer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News