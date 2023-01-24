DV Visit

During her visit to Vandenberg Space Force Base Dec. 2, Under Secretary of the Air Force, Gina Ortiz Jones, met and congratulated Tech. Sgt. Aly Angarita, one of 19 Airmen selected for Fiscal Year 2023’s Senior Enlisted Commissioning Program-Officer Training School. The SLECP-O allows senior Air Force leaders to directly select outstanding enlisted Airmen for commissioning through OTS. Angarita, the executive assistant to the Space Launch Delta 30 Senior Enlisted Airman, departs in March for OTS at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. 

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — Tech. Sgt. Alejandra Angarita recently received a congratulatory phone call from Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones announcing her selection for the Senior Enlisted Commissioning Program-Officer Training School (SLECP-O). Angarita is one of 19 Airmen selected for Fiscal Year 2023’s program.

The SLECP-O allows senior Air Force leaders to directly select outstanding enlisted Airmen for commissioning through OTS.

"Congratulations to TSgt Angarita on her competitive selection to attend officer training school," said Honorable Jones. "Aly's perseverance and passion for leadership are evident in her enlisted accomplishments, and I look forward to seeing her lead Airmen and Guardians as a commissioned officer."

