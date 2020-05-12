The space mission continues during COVID-19; USSF leaders visit VAFB

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gen. Jay Raymond, U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations and U.S. Space Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Roger A. Towberman, USSF Senior Enlisted Advisor and USSPACECOM senior enlisted leader, visited different units across Vandenberg Air Force Base, May 6, to observe how the members of the space community have implemented measures to continue the base’s missions and the Range of the Future initiative while responding to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

While at Vandenberg AFB, various units who were key to the COVID-19 response, such as the Emergency Operation Center, 30th Medical Group, 30th Security Forces Squadron, 381st Training Squadron, Remote Launch Control Center and the Combined Space Operations Center, briefed Raymond and Towberman on specific efforts to mitigate the virus, challenges and successes throughout the pandemic response, and a way forward for the entire installation.

During the visit at the EOC, Capt. Christopher Menino, 2nd Space Launch Squadron flight commander, explained how his unit had a hand in the COVID-19 response. Menino shared with USSF leadership a program called Perimeter 9, which was created to help 30th SW leadership track data surrounding COVID-19 and its impact around base.