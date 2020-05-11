Third Delta IV booster arrives at VAFB

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A third Delta IV Heavy booster arrived at Vandenberg Air Force Base aboard a United Launch Alliance barge on May 4.

The barge, known as the RocketShip, docked at Vandenberg Air Force Base to offload the final booster for an upcoming launch scheduled to occur later this year. The other boosters arrived April 5.

The barge operation is a vital first step to executing the mission of assured access to space, according to base officials.

From the boat dock, the boosters were transported to the Horizontal Integration Facility near the SLC-6 launch facility at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The Horizontal Integration Facility is a building within which the stages of a multistage rocket are brought together before the assembled stack is rolled out to the launch pad or space launch complex and raised into a vertical position for final integration and launch.

The ULA rocket will launch a classified spy satellite cargo for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office, from SLC-6, sometime in the fourth quarter of 2020.

