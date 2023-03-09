VANDNEBERG SPACE FORCE BASE – The Space Situational Awareness Partnership and Coalition Engagement (SPACE) office within the 18th Space Defense Squadron (18 SDS), hosted two members from the U.K. Space Operations Centre (UKSpOC) Feb. 13-17 to exchange knowledge on their respective space programs and units.

As the third iteration of the program, the previous two hosting German and French space operators, the 18 SDS welcomed Royal Air Force (RAF) Flying Officer Hallchurch, space duty officer, and RAF Corporal Coulson, space analyst, who travelled from RAF High Wycombe, the location of the UKSpOC and U.K. Space Command headquarters.

“Understanding the space domain in order to protect, defend and assure access to the U.K.’s on-orbit assets or dependencies requires close collaboration with 18 SDS,” Hallchurch said. “Synchronizing our efforts with our Five Eyes allies further strengthens the UKSpOC’s ability to exploit the contested space environment.”

