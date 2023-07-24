230629-F-CN383-1001
U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Debrincia Scarborough, 533rd Training Squadron commander support staff, U.S. Space Force Sgt. Kendra Walker, 18th Space Defense Squadron crew chief, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Latrice Harris, 30th Logistical Readiness Squadron superintendent, pose for a photo on Vandenberg Space Force Base June 29. The three Vandenberg Space Force Base service members applied their training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care to aid a man attempting to take his own life in Santa Maria.

 U.S. Space Force photo, 2nd Lt. Hunter Lavigne

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — Three Vandenberg Space Force Base service members jumped into action to aid a man attempting to take his own life recently in Santa Maria.

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Debrincia Scarborough, a member of the 533rd Training Squadron’s commander support staff, was the first to notice the situation on the afternoon of May 20.

“After we heard a loud bang outside the house we were in, we saw a man stumble from a crashed vehicle, who subsequently fell face first on the ground,” she said. Without hesitation, Scarborough urged her friends to join her in helping and she called emergency services.

