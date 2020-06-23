Tough conversations; addressing the past to improve our future

In this time of unrest, there have been many hard questions that must be asked and discussions that must be had in the nation, the Air Force and with each of us. As a black man in America, I’ve have leaned on friends, family and mentors to answer some of the questions I have about myself and the feelings I have towards the events from a personal standpoint.

As I reflect on the love, hate, discrimination, friendships, my fellow Airmen and the experiences that have made major impacts on my life, I ask myself many questions. When I was a boy, I asked myself, “Why do people hate me for looking different and why do they call me those names?” As a teen, I asked myself, “Why did a police officer pull his gun on me for just sitting in the back seat doing nothing?” One night coming home from work, I asked myself, “Why did it take six police cars to tell me my brother needed to wear his seat belt?” When I was in basic military training, I asked myself, “Why was I subjecting myself to it when I didn’t feel like the nation wanted me to be a part of it just a few years prior?” Going through my career, I asked myself, “Can I speak out against the things I feel are unfair and not be labeled the ‘angry black man’ or accused of playing ‘the race card?’” As I saw people who looked like me shot dead on video, I asked myself “Why was the victim demonized in the media?” Progressing through my degree courses I had a personal awakening, and in this moment, I asked myself, “Why did I have an unrealized hate for my own skin color?”