VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE – U.S. Space Command hosted a multi-national initial planning conference (IPC) from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, to kick off the planning process for Global Sentinel 2024 (GS24).

Global Sentinel, which focuses on expanding partnership and evaluating opportunities for future integration, included approximately 80 participants from 24 countries and marks one of the first steps toward the GS24 capstone event scheduled to take place early next year.

“Global Sentinel is truly a one-of-a-kind event,” said Navy Commander Paul Kramer, Global Sentinel Team Chief. “We bring together multinational partners from all major theaters and provide a venue for collaboration in the space domain focused on space surveillance, safety, and security.”

