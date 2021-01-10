Tyndall AFB gets first x-ray system for gate vehicle checks

Senior Airmen Qwuantez Harris and Norman Shoemake, 325th Security Forces Squadron search specialists, deploy the Air Force’s first Mobile Vehicle Access Control Inspection System, or VACIS M6500, at the Tyndall AFB Cleveland gate. The state-of-the-art x-ray machine rapidly scans incoming vehicles carrying building materials and other cargo as part of the five to seven year rebuild, conducting searches in under two minutes – a process that normally takes up to 15 minutes – to help process four times the number of vehicles an hour.