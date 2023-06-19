Sam Wu, U.S. Forest Service National Technology and Development Program project manager in San Dimas, guides a team of technicians as they use a fire front simulator system at Vandenberg Space Force Base May 11. The cutting-edge system is controlled through a computer, which opens and closes fuel lines and ignites the burners in the simulator. It replicates the various stages of a wildfire, including the approach, immersion, and post-radiation phases. The testing provided indispensable data on how heat exposure affects both equipment and personnel, enabling the development and modification of equipment to ensure safety for U.S. Department of Defense and wildland firefighters.