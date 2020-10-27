U.S. Space Command CSEL Stalker visits VAFB

Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott H. Stalker, U.S. Space Command senior enlisted leader, attends a group fitness session with members assigned to the Combined Forces Space Component Command Oct. 15 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Stalker participated in multiple exercises that supports sustaining ready warfighters.
Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott H. Stalker, U.S. Space Command senior enlisted leader, attends a group fitness session with members assigned to the Combined Forces Space Component Command Oct. 15 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Stalker participated in multiple exercises that supports sustaining ready warfighters.
Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott H. Stalker, U.S. Space Command senior enlisted leader, attends a group fitness session with members assigned to the Combined Forces Space Component Command Oct. 15 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Stalker participated in multiple exercises that supports sustaining ready warfighters.
Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott H. Stalker, U.S. Space Command senior enlisted leader, attends a group fitness session with members assigned to the Combined Forces Space Component Command Oct. 15 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Stalker participated in multiple exercises that supports sustaining ready warfighters.
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE-- -- Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott H. Stalker, U.S. Space Command senior enlisted leader, attends a group fitness session with members assigned to the Combined Forces Space Component Command Oct. 15, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Stalker participated in multiple exercises that supports sustaining ready warfighters.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!