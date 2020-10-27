You have permission to edit this article.
U.S. Space Command CSEL Stalker visits VAFB

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE-- -- Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott H. Stalker, U.S. Space Command senior enlisted leader, attends a group fitness session with members assigned to the Combined Forces Space Component Command Oct. 15, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Stalker participated in multiple exercises that supports sustaining ready warfighters. 

