In this August 2015 file photo, a re-entry vehicle launched from a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Air Force Base lands in the Marshall Islands. VSFB is scheduled to host another test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III missile on Sept. 5 from 11:47 p.m. to Sept. 6 at 5:47 a.m. from north Vandenberg Space Force Base.

An operational test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled for Sept. 5 from 11:47 p.m. to Sept. 6 at 5:47 a.m. from north Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Consistent with previous test launches, the ICBM test launch is being conducted by Air Force Global Strike Command and was scheduled years in advance to demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrent.

According to agency officials, the routine tests validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system.

