An operational test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled for liftoff from north Vandenberg Space Force Base between Wednesday, April 19 at 11:47 p.m. and 5:47 a.m. Thursday, April 20.
Consistent with previous test launches, the ICBM test launch is being conducted by Air Force Global Strike Command and was scheduled years in advance in an effort to validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the U.S. nuclear forces weapon system.
According to agency officials, the routine tests also provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrent.