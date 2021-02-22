You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Unarmed Minuteman III test missile scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base
top story

Unarmed Minuteman III test missile scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base

  • Updated
Minuteman III

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled for a test launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base, with the launch window opening at 11:47 p.m. Tuesday and closing at 5:47 a.m. Wednesday.

 U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Clayton Wear

An unarmed intercontinental ballistic Minuteman III missile is scheduled for a test launch starting Tuesday at Vandenberg Air Force Base. 

The launch window starts at 11:47 p.m. Tuesday and ends at 5:47 a.m. Wednesday, with the launch set to occur from the north side of the base, according to 30th Space Wing officials. 

The purpose of the test launch is to "validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system," according to the Air Force Global Strike Command, which is headquartered at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana and oversees the launch. 

The 576th Test Flight Squadron, which is based at VAFB and reports directly to Global Strike Command, will conduct the launch. 

The Global Strike Command manages the Air Force's nuclear arsenal, which includes 400 Minuteman ICBMs, 60 bombers and accounts for most of the U.S. military's nuclear weapons, according to the Department of Defense

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
SERE specialists conquer the Arctic
Vandenberg

SERE specialists conquer the Arctic

Wind gusts as high as 50 mph, wind chills dropping to minus 60 degrees Fahrenheit, and a place where the sun does not rise above the horizon for 65 consecutive days. Arctic survival training is not for the faint of heart however for the survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialists, it is a rite of passage.

Keesler AFB NCO derives purpose from her heart
Vandenberg

Keesler AFB NCO derives purpose from her heart

“So many times, when I face adversity in my career, I would simply stop and think to myself ‘What would you do?’ That would be my compass and sound judgement on how to proceed. I love you Chief Master Sgt. Player.”

Department of the Air Force leaders focus on resiliency
Vandenberg

Department of the Air Force leaders focus on resiliency

Amid a pandemic and an ever-changing world, the mental health of Airmen, Guardians and their families is a continued priority for the Department of the Air Force. Senior leaders are focused on building and growing resilience by establishing a task force called Operation Arc Care. 

CSAF talks readiness with Reserve senior leaders
Vandenberg

CSAF talks readiness with Reserve senior leaders

COVID-19 operations, diversity and inclusion, and the readiness posture of 70,000-plus Reserve Airmen were the main topics of discussion when Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. met with Air Force Reserve Command senior leaders at AFRC headquarters Feb. 8.

Air Force to allow longer braids, ponytails, bangs for women
Vandenberg

Air Force to allow longer braids, ponytails, bangs for women

As an outcome of the 101st Air Force uniform board, Air Force women will be able to wear their hair in up to two braids or a single ponytail with bulk not exceeding the width of the head and length not extending below a horizontal line running between the top of each sleeve inseam at the underarm through the shoulder blades. In addition, women’s bangs may now touch their eyebrows, but not cover their eyes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News