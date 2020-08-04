Unarmed missile launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base; anti-nuclear activists take issue with timing

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was fired from Vandenberg Air Force Base early Tuesday as part of an operational test that drew the ire of anti-nuclear activists who took exception to the exercise and, in particular, its timing.
The Minuteman III ICBM, which is a component of the United States’ nuclear weapons system, was launched from the northern portion of VAFB at 12:21 a.m. It reportedly traveled more than 4,200 miles to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.
The purpose of the test launch program, according to Air Force Global Strike Command, is to validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness, and readiness of the weapon system. Tuesday's test had an added component, given the ongoing pandemic, said Col. Anthony Mastalir, the 30th Space Wing commander and launch decision authority.
“This launch demonstrates that we are able to provide the range support needed to facilitate this test during peacetime operations in the midst of COVID-19 operations,” Mastalir said, “signifying that our nuclear enterprise is safe, secure, reliable, effective and ready to defend the United States and our allies.”
The Santa Barbara-based Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, which has a stated mission to rid the world of nuclear weapons, took particular issue with the fact that Tuesday’s test occurred just two days prior to the 75th anniversary of the U.S. dropping a nuclear bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, during World War II. Following that bombing on Aug. 6, 1945, the U.S. dropped another atomic bomb on Nagasaki, Japan, three days later.
Those two bombings killed an estimated 129,000 to 226,000 people, and they remain the only uses of nuclear weapons in armed conflict.
The timing of Tuesday's test, according to a statement from the nonprofit Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, “can only by perceived as provocative and tone deaf, at best.”
“This week, the majority of the world is solemnly remembering the 75th anniversaries of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and vowing that such a thing will never happen again,” said Rick Wayman, CEO of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation. “Hundreds of thousands of our fellow human beings were indiscriminately slaughtered by two primitive U.S. atomic bombs in August 1945. The weapon that was tested this morning is designed for far greater damage.”
“The unnecessarily provocative test by the U.S. today is an important reminder that the nuclear threat remains very real,” he added, “and that there are people in this country — along with a few other countries — who are willing to sacrifice us all in a battle that can never be won and must never be fought.”
VAFB routinely hosts test launches of Minuteman III missiles.
The U.S. departments of defense and energy, along with military leaders, reportedly use the data collected from test launches for ongoing force development.
