Upcoming launches at Vandenberg AFB

Minuteman III

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during a developmental test at 12:33 a.m. Feb. 5, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

 U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Clayton Wear

August 2020-- Minuteman III test

Operational test of unarmed Minuteman III ICBM from F.E. Warren Air Force Base, conducted by the 576th Flight Test Squadron at Vandenberg Air Force Base, at a time to be determined later.

Third quarter 2020-- Firefly Alpha with TBA payload

The first flight of Firefly’s small-satellite rocket, Alpha, is scheduled for launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, at a time to be determined later.

Fourth quarter 2020--Delta IV-Heavy with NROL-82

A United Launch Alliance Delta 4-Heavy rocket will launch a classified spy satellite cargo for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office, from SLC-6, at a time to be determined later.

November--Falcon 9 with Sentinel 6A satellite

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Sentinel 6A satellite in a joint mission between the European Space Agency, NASA, NOAA, CNES and Eumetsat. Launch from SLC-4E will be at a time to be determined later.

2020-- SpaceX Falcon 9 with SmallSat Rideshare 1

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the SmallSat Rideshare 1, with multiple satellites from different clients. Launch from SLC-4E will be at a date and time to be determined later.

2020-- SpaceX Falcon 9 with SARah 1

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the SARah 1, part of a satellite constellation for the German government.  Launch from SLC-4E will be at a date and 

