Upcoming launches at Vandenberg AFB

Upcoming launches at Vandenberg AFB

{{featured_button_text}}
United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying a National Reconnaissance Office payload lifts off from Space Launch Complex-6 at Vandenberg Air Force Base on Jan. 19, 2019 at 11:10 a.m.

 U.S. Air Force photo by Michael Peterson

Fourth quarter 2020--Delta IV-Heavy with NROL-82

A United Launch Alliance Delta 4-Heavy rocket will launch a classified spy satellite cargo for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office, from SLC-6, at a time to be determined later.

November--Falcon 9 with Sentinel 6A satellite

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Sentinel 6A satellite in a joint mission between the European Space Agency, NASA, NOAA, CNES and Eumetsat. Launch from SLC-4E will be at a time to be determined later.

2020-- Firefly Alpha with TBA payload

The first flight of Firefly’s small-satellite rocket, Alpha, is scheduled for launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, at a time to be determined later.

2020-- SpaceX Falcon 9 with SmallSat Rideshare 1

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the SmallSat Rideshare 1, with multiple satellites from different clients. Launch from SLC-4E will be at a date and time to be determined later.

2020-- SpaceX Falcon 9 with SARah 1

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the SARah 1, part of a satellite constellation for the German government.  Launch from SLC-4E will be at a date and time to be determined later.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Who’s your key spouse?
Vandenberg

Who’s your key spouse?

While there are many helpful agencies across Vandenberg, key spouses are vital to assisting military families and linking them to any services…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News