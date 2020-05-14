Upcoming launches at Vandenberg AFB

Upcoming launches at Vandenberg AFB

{{featured_button_text}}
042617 minuteman launch

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in April 2017 during an operational test.

 Contributed photo by Michael Peterson, U.S. Air Force

August 2020-- Minuteman III test

Operational test of unarmed Minuteman III ICBM from F.E. Warren Air Force Base, conducted by the 576th Flight Test Squadron at Vandenberg Air Force Base, at a time to be determined later.

Third quarter 2020-- Firefly Alpha with TBA payload

The first flight of Firefly’s small-satellite rocket, Alpha, is scheduled for launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, at a time to be determined later.

Fourth quarter 2020--Delta IV-Heavy with NROL-82

A United Launch Alliance Delta 4-Heavy rocket will launch a classified spy satellite cargo for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office, from SLC-6, at a time to be determined later.

November--Falcon 9 with Sentinel 6A satellite

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Sentinel 6A satellite in a joint mission between the European Space Agency, NASA, NOAA, CNES and Eumetsat. Launch from SLC-4E will be at a time to be determined later.

2020-- SpaceX Falcon 9 with SmallSat Rideshare 1

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the SmallSat Rideshare 1, with multiple satellites from different clients. Launch from SLC-4E will be at a date and time to be determined later.

2020-- SpaceX Falcon 9 with SARah 1

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the SARah 1, part of a satellite constellation for the German government.  Launch from SLC-4E will be at a date and time to be determined later.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News