Upcoming launches at Vandenberg AFB

Delta IV Heavy Cananveral

In this photo provided by NASA, The United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket launches NASA's Parker Solar Probe to touch the Sun, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018 from Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. A similar rocket is scheduled to launch a classified spy satellite cargo for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office in the fourth quarter of 2020.

 Bill Ingalls, Associated Press

Fourth quarter 2020--Delta 4-Heavy NROL-82

A United Launch Alliance Delta 4-Heavy rocket will launch a classified spy satellite cargo for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office, from SLC-6, at a time to be determined later.

November--Falcon 9 Sentinel 6A satellite

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Sentinel 6A satellite in a joint mission between the European Space Agency, NASA, NOAA, CNES and Eumetsat. Launch from SLC-4E will be at a time to be determined later.

2020-- Firefly Alpha with TBA payload

The first flight of Firefly’s small-satellite rocket, Alpha, is scheduled for launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, at a time to be determined later.

2020-- SpaceX Falcon 9 with SmallSat Rideshare 1

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the SmallSat Rideshare 1, with multiple satellites from different clients. Launch from SLC-4E will be at a date and time to be determined later.

2020-- SpaceX Falcon 9 with SARah 1

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the SARah 1, part of a satellite constellation for the German government.  Launch from SLC-4E will be at a date and time to be determined later.

