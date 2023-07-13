Three upcoming launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base are reportedly set to go in July and include a deployment of Starlink satellites and two top secret missions commissioned by the U.S. Department of Defense.

A Firefly mission is targeted for Sunday, July 30, according to early reports, and will mark the aerospace company's third overall flight. The most recent was a successful Alpha 2 mission in October 2022 that carried three third-party satellites to low-Earth orbit.

Firefly CEO Bill Weber in a post-launch statement in October 2022 branded the Alpha rocket as a "new orbital launch vehicle available" to commercial and government customers.

100322 Firefly launch 1

The view from the upper stage of the Alpha 2 rocket  after reaching orbit on Oct. 1, 2022. A second Firefly mission is scheduled to potentially launch on July 30. 

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

