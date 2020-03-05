Upcoming launches at Vandenberg

Delta waits

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket, carrying a secret payload for the National Reconnaissance Office, sits on its pad in December 2018 at Vandenberg Air Force Base's Space Launch Complex-6. Another NROL launch is planned for the fourth quarter of 2020.

 Contributed photo by Jeff Spotts, United Launch Alliance

First half of 2020-- Firefly Alpha with TBA payload

The first flight of Firefly’s small-satellite rocket, Alpha, is scheduled for launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, at a time to be determined later.

Fourth quarter 2020--Delta 4-Heavy NROL-82

A United Launch Alliance Delta 4-Heavy rocket will launch a classified spy satellite cargo for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office, from SLC-6, at a time to be determined later.

November--Falcon 9 Sentinel 6A satellite

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Sentinel 6A satellite in a joint mission between the European Space Agency, NASA, NOAA, CNES and Eumetsat. Launch from SLC-4E will be at a time to be determined later.

