US sends medical supplies to India to help in COVID-19 fight

Airmen from the 22nd Airlift Squadron prepare a C-5M Super Galaxy to take lifesaving COVID-19 supplies to India, April 28, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base. The United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development, donated medical supplies to assist the country of India in its ongoing fight against COVID-19. The donation of 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators, one million N95 masks and one million COVID-19 rapid diagnostic kits, will be transported to India aboard a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy.