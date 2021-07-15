From left, Cadets Julia Gundlach and Olivia Orahood, study agar plates for bacteria colonies inside the Air Force Civil Engineer Center Readiness Laboratory at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla, June 29, 2021. The cadets were part of the 2021 U.S. Air Force Academy Summer Research Program May 24 – July 2. The cadets worked with experienced Air Force scientists on two project topics – developing a sampling methodology for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances and finding potential solutions to naturally remove and break down the complex, synthetic chemicals in water. The second project explored using bacteria to treat runways and prevent erosion and dust.