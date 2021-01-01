USSF; boosting into the future

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE -- Col. Anthony Mastalir, 30th Space Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason DeLucy, 30th Space Wing command chief, close the 30th Space Wing 2020 time capsule in celebration of the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Space Force on Dec. 17 at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
The time capsule preserved items that represent this moment in history and will be revealed in 2039 to show future Air and Space professionals about the daily life of Vandenberg Air Force Base members and their hopes for the future.
Each unit across the installation donated one current military artifact, which represented the importance of the current mission of 2020. Some of the items that were placed in the capsule were unit coins, patches, drawings from military children that depict the daily life of 2020 surrounding Zoom meetings and wearing masks.
Mastalir also wrote a letter to the future base commander.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!