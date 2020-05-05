VAFB AF Connect app revamped

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After one year of development and use, the 30th Space Wing has integrated new and valuable modules on their page within the AF Connect mobile application to provide the most up-to-date base information amid COVID-19.

The AF Connect app is a mobile-friendly product where users can access an array of base information. The 30th SW page was originally launched on Feb. 1, 2019.

“Taking care of our people has been our number priority during COVID-19,” said Col. Anthony Mastalir, 30th SW commander. “In order to do that, we must be able to rapidly communicate with Team V, as well as make it simple for everyone to find information. I challenged my team to redefine and revamp our current use of the AF Connect app in order to increase our communication efficiency.”

To help overhaul the app, an AF Connect working group was created, allowing Wing leadership to meet with representatives from the 30th Mission Support Group, 30th Medical Group, 30th Force Support Squadron, 30th SW Public Affairs Office, and 30th SW Chaplain Office to collectively tackle the challenges faced while communicating to mass populations during this unique time.