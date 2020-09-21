You have permission to edit this article.
VAFB commemorates POW/MIA
VAFB commemorates POW/MIA

POW-MIA

Chief Master Sgt. Daryl Hogan, 30th Space Wing command chief, leads the way, carrying the Prisoner of War and Missing in Action flag, during the first lap around the track at the POW/ MIA Remembrance Ceremony Sept. 17, at Vandenberg Air Force Base. The ceremony began with a motorcade, followed by a ceremonial presentation of the POW/ MIA flag and speeches by Vandenberg AFB leadership. After the ceremony, members from across the installation participated in a 24-hour walk or ruck while carrying the POW/ MIA flag, as well as a continuous 24-hour name reading of the past and current POW/MIA members, until the closing ceremony the next day. 
Members hold flags during the Prisoner of War and Missing in Action Remembrance Ceremony Sept. 17 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Members from across base and the local community came together to remember and celebrate the lives of POW and MIA members. The first POW/MIA ceremony was held at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., after becoming an official recognition day in 1979. According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, roughly 83,114 Americans from over five wars are missing in action, and 16,837 Americans died as prisoners of war. 
A motorcade makes their way to the Prisoner of War and Missing in Action Remembrance Ceremony Sept. 17 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. After the motorcade, Vandenberg AFB leadership gave speeches and a ceremonial presentation of the POW/ MIA flag. . Following the ceremony, members across the installation participated in a 24-hour walk or ruck while carrying the POW/ MIA flag, as well as a continuous 24-hour name reading of the past and current POW/MIA members, until the closing ceremony the next day. 
