VAFB to host test launch of Minuteman missile on Wednesday

An operational test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled to launch Wednesday from Vandenberg Air Force Base.
The launch window for the ballistic missile is from 12:15 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. and the purpose of the test is to "validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system," according to 30th Space Wing officials.
Watch United Launch Alliance's live broadcast of ULA's Delta IV Heavy rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, as part of the NROL-82 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office. The launch is scheduled for 1:46 p.m. Monday afternoon.
The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's MQ-9 Program Office is moving forward with several fleet enhancement capabilities aimed at increasing the MQ-9 Reaper's effectiveness against near-peer adversary threats.
The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center continues its dedication to Airmen, Guardians and their families by partnering with Headquarters Air Force to deliver quality child care facilities across the enterprise.
Warfighters at Nellis Air Force Base are helping the Air Force build a more integrated and lethal force through Advanced Battle Management System development, the Air Force’s network solution to enable rapid decision-making that powers Joint All-Domain Command and Control, or JADC2.
Air Force Recruiting Service and their partners at Richard Petty Motorsports and Ed Carpenter Racing, introduced their newest paint scheme April 20, which pays homage to the original trailblazers, the Tuskegee Airmen. The red tails, yellow stripes, and star emblem aren’t just a visual cue, but a reminder great things can happen when we celebrate our differences.
The U.S. government’s Foreign Military Sales program is a form of partnership the United States has with more than 180 countries and international organizations to transfer defense articles, services and training to international partners.
