VAFB to host test launch of Minuteman missile on Wednesday

An operational test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled to launch Wednesday from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The launch window for the ballistic missile is from 12:15 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. and the purpose of the test is to "validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system," according to 30th Space Wing officials.

The test will be conducted by the Air Force Global Strike Command, located at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana, with help from the 576th Flight Test Squadron at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0