VAFB's 30th Medical Group screens for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

To help protect individuals and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the 30th Medical Group has implemented over-the-phone COVID-19 screening, as well as a screening point at the entrance of the medical building at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

While over-the-phone screening will determine if individuals need to be tested for COVID-19 and offer recommendations, the in-person screening is primarily used to determine if individuals entering the 30 MDG will need to wear personal protective equipment while in the building.

“The 30th MDG is doing screening both over-the-phone and at the entry point of the medical group building,” said Maj. Aubrey Reid, 30th MDG nurse. “Primarily we want to do screening over the phone at 805-606-CARE where we will be able to provide recommendations based on symptoms. When individuals need to come to the medical group, they will enter through an entry control point at the front of the medical group where they will be stopped and screened.”

The screenings consist of a series of questions used to pinpoint if an individual has any symptoms, such as any cold or flu-like symptoms or a cough. Over the phone screenings will determine if the individual meets Santa Barbara’s guidelines to be tested for COVID-19.